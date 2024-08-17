Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Portadown manager Niall Currie has promised fans his players “will be giving it a real rattle” against Glentoran in the first home game back on the Irish League big stage.

A rapid recovery last season from relegation secured Currie’s Ports a return to Premiership football at the first attempt and a packed Shamrock Park is expected to mark the occasion this weekend when Glentoran come to town.

Having kicked off the season on Sunday with a slender 1-0 loss away to Cliftonville which left Currie highlighting his side’s “compact” strengths, now the Ports boss wants to fulfil what he views as “an obligation” to home fans.

"I thought our tactics and shape were very good (against Cliftonville),” said Currie. “When going down to a place like Solitude you've two choices - you can go open and play expansive but, ultimately, most teams that decide that end up with a considerable lesson to learn.

Portadown manager Niall Currie offering instructions from the sidelines at Shamrock Park. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"So it wasn't that we set up negatively but more a compact midfield and force them down the wide areas and I think we defended really well.

"We stayed in the game on Sunday and our fitness levels were decent, we got stronger the last 20 minutes with plenty left in the tank physically.

"Last year (in the Championship) we had to be the team on the front foot but now we have to be realistic and clever in our approach, so Sunday was important to show we could be compact.

"But you have an obligation to try and entertain your home supporters as well.

"We're certainly not going out at home with 11 men behind the ball trying to be solid.

"We're going to be a lot more expansive at home, that's for sure.

"I don't think anyone who has ever watched any of my teams could say I'm a negative manager.

"We will be giving it a real rattle for sure against Glentoran on Saturday.

"I think, knowing our supporters, they'd much rather you give it a go and as much as we possibly can we want to be on the front foot."

Limited attacking options also proved a factor against Cliftonville but Currie is confident in his squad’s attacking strengths over the season.

"Last season we played a lot of Premiership teams in cups and were competitive,” said Currie. "I do believe we have the quality in the squad to hurt teams this season, with some exciting players.

"I think Ahu Obhakhan will give us that power in behind and Josh Ukek is an outlet as someone very, very quick.

"The only disappointment on Sunday was the fact in the last third of the pitch we didn't look that much of a threat until when we got Cathair Friel on.

"He was very good and started stretching them but, unfortunately, hadn't trained all week with an ankle issue so couldn't have started.

"Whenever he came on he gave us a different dimension, what a number nine really does in running channels, turning teams around and getting in behind.