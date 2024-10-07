Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Portadown’s weekend journey to Lurgan may have covered just a few miles but derby defeat still left boss Niall Currie reflecting on distance of a different nature.

​Having moved in front at Mourneview Park before the break off Ahu Obhakhan’s close-range finish, the Ports struggled to gain a grip on play after the interval as Glenavon turned the tables thanks to goals by Jack Malone and David McDaid.

Currie’s Ports have attracted praise for an assured adjustment to life back in the top flight following a rapid return to the Premiership as Championship champions.

However, following 12 points from eight games to kick off the senior season, Saturday marked back-to-back defeats.

Ahu Obhakhan breaks the deadlock against Glenavon but Portadown finished down by 2-1 in the Mid-Ulster derby. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

Currie remains encouraged overall but aware of the “fine margins” as he highlighted the “cleverness” of Glenavon.

"Their game management was better than ours today," said Currie. "We need to learn, I thought they showed a lot of cleverness.

"You're talking about a game where both goalkeepers had nothing to do.

"It's one of those situations where you reflect on the game, there's nothing between the two teams in my eyes.

"Everybody huffed and puffed today...it was helter-skelter.

"It's fine margins and a couple of individual errors have hurt us, poor decision-making.

"We need to be resilient over the season but that's a sickener today.

"You've got to find a way to come away with a point in situations like that but we're not too far away.

"We're more than competitive with anyone in the bottom six now we've had a look at everybody.

"I'm not going to hang the players out, they've just got to learn from that very quickly.”

Previously-booked Obhakhan scored on 35 minutes with substitute Paul McElroy standing on the sidelines waiting to come on – a decision the manager then reversed after 1-0 as his striker stayed on the field until 75 on the clock.

"You're told one more challenge and he's getting sent off,” explained Currie. "Whenever you get a referee and fourth official telling you one more...it could be a push, the slightest accidental clip.

"You can't go down to 10 men with 35 minutes gone in the game, you can't take a chance.

"We got him in at half-time and had a good conversation.

"We stuck him out the right-hand side away from the physical challenge of the centre-backs.

"Of course you are losing something from that but he's still a very effective player coming from the right.

"If you look at the challenges he was involved in...show me a bad one?"

Currie was frustrated with both Glenavon goals.

"I'm really disappointed with the goals we conceded," he said. "The guy (Len O'Sullivan) travels 40 yards with the ball from the halfway line and nobody engages him.

"We back off, we back off, we allow him into dangerous areas (leading to Jack Malone’s equaliser)

"And the winner's a real sickener...he needs hit.

"You (James Carroll) can't take touch, touch, touch and get yourself into a shooting position without a challenge and, unfortunately, that happens (David McDaid goal).