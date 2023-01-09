The 35-year-old has confirmed a switch from Scottish Championship side Dundee to the Glens on an 18-month deal – marking a return to his roots for a player who first impressed on the Irish League scene with Dungannon Swifts before leaving for Derry City in 2008.

McGinn – who can count Celtic, Brentford, Aberdeen and South Korea’s Gwangju as former clubs – is understood to have clearance for selection tomorrow in the Danske Bank Premiership at home to Ballymena United.

Capped 72 times by Northern Ireland, including a memorable impact at EURO 2016, McGinn’s arrival offers a significant boost to a Glentoran side struggling for form.

Glentoran have signed Northern Ireland international Niall McGinn on an 18-month deal from Dundee

"It’s sheer excitement,” he told the Glentoran YouTube channel. "I’m very familiar with the Irish League, I started my career here.

"I know the ambitions of the club, it’s definitely an exciting time for me and an exciting time for this football club.

"I just want to get down and play football straight away as quickly as I can, the past probably five to six months have been frustrating for me so I’m looking forward to the challenge ahead, I cannot wait to get started.

"I’ve seen a lot of the (Irish League) games over the course of many years I’ve been away across the water, I’ve known how the league has progressed and a lot of credit has to go to all the people involved.

"It’s a league full of quality players so, hopefully, I can bring my quality to Glentoran.”

McGinn had January offers from other clubs but ultimately opted for the Glens.

"I think it fits for everything...what I want to do initially now and obviously later in my career,” said McGinn. “The priority is to just go and enjoy playing football...I’m coming to a good club.”

He described his aim “to get up to match fitness as quickly as possible, hopefully create chances...and chip in with goals as well” plus an ambition to “hit the ground running”.

