Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) CEO Gerard Lawlor has issued an apology to Irish League clubs and supporters after decisions surrounding Saturday’s schedule “backfired” and says measures will be put in place to stop something similar happening again.

All six Premiership matches were ultimately called off due to the effects of Storm Darragh, which caused significant rainfall and wind across Northern Ireland from Friday evening into Saturday, but many fans were left frustrated by the timing of postponements.

For example, fans from both Dungannon Swifts and Linfield had arrived at Stangmore Park before a decision was made at 1:50pm to call the game off while it was a similar scenario in Coleraine with their scheduled 5pm kick-off only postponed at 3:50pm when players and supporters were either already at the ground or travelling to it.

Cliftonville’s home clash with Carrick Rangers, which was due to start at 3pm, was also a late casualty with an announcement made on social media at 1:34pm.

Northern Ireland Football League chief executive Gerard Lawlor. (Photo by Phil Magowan/PressEye)

All four matches in the Championship went ahead, but Ballinamallard United, who made the near four-hour round trip to face Ards, had made their frustration clear before the match on social media while manager Mark Stafford labelled the rules “ridiculous” following their 1-0 win.

Newry City manager Darren Mullen was also furious that his side endured a similar trip to face Limavady United.

"On reflection we made decisions over the past 48hrs with the best intentions, we considered a number of factors, listened to many differing opinions from our member clubs, we tried to manage it & in hindsight it backfired,” Lawlor posted on X. “At the end of the day the buck stops with me, I take ownership, I apologise to anyone put out & have corresponded with our members today.

"We will put measures in place for the future to prevent a reoccurrence. This isn’t to grandstand or play to a gallery like some, I'll never hide but as we say in NI “We …. up & accept it””

Players, club officials and supporters all had their say on the situation with Portadown goalkeeper Aaron McCarey posting on X: “@OfficialNIFL absolute disgrace. No leadership! Every man and his dog knew about the weather forecast! Making players and fans travel across the country when a decision should of been made last night/this morning. No leadership!!”

Linfield chairman Roy McGivern also took to social media after his club’s match was postponed, saying: “Shambolic that our game is called off with some fans already at the ground and the rest on route. Questions need to be asked about why this call wasn't made much earlier.”

An initial statement from NIFL on Saturday evening read: "NIFL have been in regular consultation with clubs since Friday morning regarding the ongoing weather situation and seeking advice and updates from clubs," the spokesperson revealed.

"While a small minority of clubs would have liked games postponed yesterday (Friday) for different reasons, the overall majority wished to wait and make an informed decision this morning and with league rules and proper procedures and with consideration for sporting integrity with the close proximity of the transfer window.

"Five games have successfully gone ahead today (across the Irish League) but unfortunately losing two games late is disappointing for everyone. Details for rearrangements from today's postponed matches will be announced soon."

Lorna Smyth was one of many Linfield supporters that made the trip to County Tyrone for their anticipated clash with Dungannon Swifts and said the situation felt like a “kick in the teeth for fans”.

"It’s extremely frustrating,” she said. “Other matches were called off this morning and our bus was booked for 12pm – there was absolutely no information put out about this match at all and no news of any pitch inspection.

"We all left on the bus and we’re now out of pocket. It was £370 for our bus alone and just as we got in through the door we were told by the bar staff that the referee has called this one.

"It’s a long journey and we have kids on the bus, elderly people and we travel around the country for Linfield. Here we are left disappointed and out of pocket.

"There were 33 people on our bus and we’re left out of pocket because the supporters clubs pay for it and the passengers pay their way. We’ll have to come down here again and then pay for another bus.