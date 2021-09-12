NIFL committee to decide on outcome of game after Lee McNulty injury

Play at Mourneview Park came to a stop with 70 minutes played after Carrick defender Lee McNulty suffered a serious ankle injury.

Both teams returned to the changing rooms whilst the player was treated on the pitch for 20 minutes before being tretchered off.

Carrick, who were leading 4-0 when the game came to a halt, wanted to carry on.

Lee McNulty (left) pictured in action for Carrick Rangers against Coleraine

However, Glenavon decided that they did not want to complete the remaining 20 minutes of the match, so referee Shane Andrews abandoned the game.

A decision on the game will now be made by the NIFL committee a statement confirmed.

“The NI Football League will collate all available information from the match referee and match observer and a decision on the final outcome will be determined by the NIFL Premiership Management Committee at the earliest availability,” the statement said.

“The best wishes of all connected with the NI Football League go to Carrick Rangers player Lee McNulty for a speedy recovery.”

Lurgan Blues boss Gary Hamilton, who signed McNulty for Glenavon last season, said the player was “main concern” after the match.

“I had Lee at our club last year and he’s a top lad. I thought he was the best player on the pitch today,” he told BBC Sport.

“Carrick were deservedly 4-0 ahead and we didn’t show up today. Credit to Carrick but my main concern is for Lee.

“Results are part and parcel of the game but something like that today is more important for me.”

Carrick boss Stuart King said he was proud of his team.

“I thought our lads were absolutely outstanding and I was so proud of them,” he said.