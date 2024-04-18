NIFL confirm dates for European, Premiership and Championship play-offs

Glentoran won last season's European play-off after beating Cliftonville. PIC: INPHO/Stephen Hamilton

European play-off

With Larne, Linfield and Cliftonville already booking their spot in European competition for next season, the play-off will determine Northern Ireland’s final representative, but the look of it will depend on which team eventually finishes in seventh.

There are two scenarios: 1) Should all clubs receive a UEFA licence, the semi-finals will take the following format – 4th vs 7th and 5th vs 6th.

Or 2) Should the seventh ranked club not receive a UEFA licence, 4th will receive a bye into the final while 5th takes on 6th in the semi-final.

The semi-finals are due to take place on Wednesday, May 1 (kick-off: 7.45pm) and final on Monday, May 6 (kick-off: 3pm).

It’s understood that Carrick Rangers, who currently occupy seventh spot and could potentially secure it this weekend, and Dungannon Swifts would be able to take their spot in the play-off, but doubt surrounds Loughgall’s ability to progress.

Crusaders sit four points ahead of Glentoran in fourth prior to Saturday’s fixtures while the pair will meet on the last day of the season.

Ballymena United are already guaranteed to finish 11th in the Premiership and they’ll progress to the play-off unless Dundela win the Championship title – a scenario which is looking increasingly unlikely with Portadown capable of lifting the trophy this weekend.

The Sky Blues will take on the team that finishes second, which is currently Bangor, with Jim Ervin’s men travelling to the Championship outfit on Tuesday, April 30 before hosting at the Showgrounds on Friday, May 3.

Championship promotion/relegation play-off

Just like in the Premiership, the identity of the Championship’s 11th-placed side is already known with Dergview set to take on the team that finishes second in the Premier Intermediate League.

Armagh City are currently in pole position for that spot – a victory over Coagh United this weekend would secure them at least a play-off while they continue to battle with Limavady United for the title.

The third-tier side will host Dergview on Tuesday, April 30 while Darragh Park will be the venue on Friday, May 3.