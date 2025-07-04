NIFL confirm 'game-changing update' with BetMcLean Cup winners set to earn European 'golden ticket'
Rebranded as the BetMcLean European play-off final, clubs will be battling for the chance to represent the Irish League on the continental stage with winning the BetMcLean Cup putting that team one match away.
Under the new format, qualification through the Premiership remains unchanged with teams finishing third to seventh earning play-off spots, but now they’ll be joined by the BetMcLean Cup winners, who will go directly to the final as the away team, while the league-placed clubs fight it out for a place in the showpiece decider.
The BetMcLean Cup final has became one of the biggest fixtures on the Irish League calendar with NIFL setting a new attendance record when over 14,500 supporters watched Cliftonville defeat Glentoran at Windsor Park last season.
“We’re absolutely delighted to extend our partnership with BetMcLean,” said NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor. “Their support over the last decade has helped elevate the competition to new heights, and this latest development is the natural next step.
"It adds real incentive for clubs and fans and raises the profile of the BetMcLean Cup even further. This isn’t just a cup final anymore; it’s potentially a golden ticket to Europe.”
Paul McLean from BetMcLean added, “We’ve always wanted to see the BetMcLean Cup grow, and this move is a fantastic way to boost excitement not only around the final, but the league as a whole.
"We’re proud of our roots in Northern Ireland football, and we’re thrilled to mark ten years of partnership with such a big statement.”
The proposal was tabled by the NIFL Board, approved by the Competitions Committee last week, and shared with all member clubs at recent sub-division meetings.
