NIFL confirm Premiership fixture changes as Linfield's title defence pushed back due to European progression
After Thursday’s 2-0 Conference League second qualifying round win over Zalgiris, the Blues will face Faroese champions Vikingur on August 7 (away) and August 14 (home) as they look to take a step closer to League Phase football.
Originally scheduled to host the Swifts at Windsor Park on Saturday, August 9, they’ll now welcome Rodney McAree’s men on August 10 with the match kicking off at 3pm.
Their trip to Ballymena United, slated for Friday, August 15, will also have to be rearranged with NIFL confirming further updates will follow once teams competing in Europe have “finalised all matchday and travel arrangements”.
Larne’s opening league fixture has also been pushed back following their second consecutive European penalty shootout win against Prishtina in Kosovo on Thursday evening.
Nathan Rooney’s men had been due to kick-off the new Premiership campaign against Coleraine on Friday, August 8, but the pair will now clash on Sunday, August 10 (3pm) at The Showgrounds.
Their showdown with Crusaders at Inver Park on Friday, August 15, will also be rescheduled due to a clash against Santa Clara of Portugal.
In a post on their website, NIFL said: “Following the successful progress of both Larne and Linfield in the UEFA Conference League – both fixtures involving these clubs will now be played on Sunday 10 August.
“Further Premiership fixture reschedules for future rounds will be confirmed once competing clubs in UEFA Club Competitions have finalised all matchday and travel arrangements.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.