NIFL confirm return of Charity Shield with White Ribbon NI

The game on Saturday 6 August will officially open the new Irish League season with a stellar contest between the Danske Bank Premiership winners, Linfield, and the Irish Cup winners, Crusaders, at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

The NIFL Charity Shield has been brought back to life for the first time since 2017 as part of the league’s official Charity Partnership with White Ribbon NI which was announced earlier this year.

White Ribbon NI has been set up to challenge the attitudes and behaviours which lead violence against women and girls in Northern Ireland.

Tahnee McCorry and Ian Allen of White Ribbon NI pictured with the NIFL Charity Shield alongside Neil Coleman of the NI Football League

Making the white ribbon pledge to never commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women is a first step, a catalyst for conversation, encouraging everyone including men and boys, to individually and collectively take action and change behaviour.

Neil Coleman, NIFL Head of Marketing & Communications said, “It is fantastic to see the return of the Charity Shield to kick off the Irish League season and we hope fans will turn out in force not only to enjoy the game but to support the great work of White Ribbon NI.”

Tahnee McCorry, White Ribbon NI said, “The partnership with the NI Football League has been a huge success in getting the core message of the White Ribbon NI pledge engrained within football. We’re delighted to be taking this to the next level by bringing back the Charity Shield to reenforce our message within the football community.”

For more information on White Ribbon NI, visit www.whiteribbonni.org.