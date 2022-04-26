NIFL confirms provisional arrangements for end of season play-offs

European Playoffs

The dates and competing clubs in the playoff series for the place in the qualifying round of the UEFA Conference League will be determined by the outcome of the Irish Cup Final on Saturday 7 May 2022.

Final placings for the Danske Bank Premiership will also be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures.

The games will be played following the conclusion of the normal league campaign. PICTURE: David Cavan

Scenario 1 - If Ballymena United or Newry City win the Irish Cup:

Tuesday 10 May 2022

Quarter-final – Coleraine (6th) v Glenavon (7th)

Saturday 14 May 2022

Semi-final 1 – Third placed club v Winner of Quarter-final

Semi-final 2 – Fourth placed club v Larne (5th)

Tuesday 17 May 2022

Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2

(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)

Scenario 2 - If Crusaders win the Irish Cup:

Tuesday 10 May 2022

Semi-final 1 – Glentoran v Glenavon

Semi-final 2 – Larne v Coleraine

Friday 13 May 2022

Final – Winner of Semi-final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2

(Match to be played at the home ground of highest placed finalist in the league standings)

Premiership Promotion/Relegation Playoff

Tuesday 3 May 2022

Leg 1 - Second placed Championship club v Portadown

Friday 6 May 2022

Leg 2 - Portadown v Second placed Championship club

Final placings for the Lough 41 Championship will be confirmed on Saturday 30 April after the final round of fixtures.

Championship/Relegation Playoff

Tuesday 10 May 2022

Leg 1 – Second placed PIL club v Eleventh placed Championship club

Saturday 14 May 2022

Leg 2 - Eleventh placed Championship club v Second placed PIL club