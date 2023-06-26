The Armagh meeting included a NIFL proposal within the agenda critics previously described as "Draconian" and a "seismic shift" for Irish League football but Lawlor considers "an important key to progress".

NIFL put forward a motion to amend the current regulation that "no match shall be played within Northern Ireland on a Sunday, unless the two participating clubs and competition organisers agree to do so" to now include "this regulation shall not apply to matches played under the auspices of the Northern Ireland Football League".

The proposal did not pass – with 104 votes against the change and only 27 in favour.

Northern Ireland Football League chief executive Gerard Lawlor

Lawlor, however, is committed to continued dialogue with member clubs over the proposal and retains his firm belief that exploring an increase in Sunday football on the domestic calendar is a must to help grow the Irish League product.

"This is an issue that will come back down the line,” said Lawlor. "Our role is to seek out ways to develop our game...that is the only goal and, on the issue of the proposal, we consider it a vital step forward.

"We feel we have had open talks with clubs around what the proposal would mean.

“And we will continue to work with member clubs to find solutions to any problems.

"Other kick-off times have been implemented and this is another avenue we consider important to explore.”

Opponents previously voiced concerns including the traditional barrier to Sunday football of religious beliefs but also fears the strict wording of the proposal would result in officials forcing clubs to play across men, women and Academy fixtures and that power to dictate an agenda sets a dangerous precedent.

“A number of speakers stood up to highlight issues with the proposal,” said one source in attendance at the annual general meeting. “The overall message was loud and clear that there is no appetite for a change to Sunday football rules.

