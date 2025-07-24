NIFL unveil 'landmark step' after confirming new league structure which includes revamped Championship from 2026/27

The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) have confirmed a new league restructure which will come into effect from the 2026/27 season, hailing it as “a landmark step forward in the evolution of men’s professional football”.

The Irish FA had previously outlined their desire to reshape the football pyramid in Northern Ireland with the introduction of a brand new National Conference League, which means the 2025/26 campaign will mark the end of the Premier Intermediate League.

NIFL have overseen the top-three tiers of football in Northern Ireland, referred to collectively as the Irish League, but with the changes, they will now take full responsibility for two divisions – the Premiership and Championship.

While the Premiership will remain unchanged, the Championship is expanding to 16 teams from the 2026/27 season, meaning there’ll be no relegation next season (2025/26).

NIFL have confirmed their new league structure from 2026/27. (Photo by Press Eye / Phil Magowan)

The top-four eligible teams in the Premier Intermediate League will join 12 Championship sides to make up a 16-team division in 2026/27 while the remaining outfits will transition into the new National Conference League structure.

Beneath the two professional tiers, the National Conference League will become a key part of the Performance Pathway, operating tiers three, four and five, creating a route for talent development and club progression.

NIFL have also approved a new Professional Game Ground Criteria, which outlines a phased five-year improvement plan aimed at raising standards across the Premiership and Championship.

“These developments are the result of both the Irish FA and NIFL strategies,” said NIFL Chief Operating Officer, Steven Mills. “The changes are the outworkings and actions contained within both documents and I believe they create a clear performance pathway for ambitious clubs, while also challenging existing clubs to further develop and progress.

“A lot of work from key stakeholders has gone into this, and we thank them all for their input, most importantly our clubs.