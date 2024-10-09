NIFL's Statement Shirts campaign supporting World Mental Health Day by encouraging Irish League fans to wear retro tops
Thursday marks World Mental Health Day, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) says “is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health”.
This year, the theme centres around the ‘Mental Health at Work’ campaign with WHO uniting alongside partners to highlight the vital connection between mental health and work and how healthy working environments can act as a protective factor for mental health.
NIFL, who are partnered with charity Action Mental Health, are encouraging local football fans to wear their favourite retro or classic Irish League shirt to work, at home or at this weekend’s games to show their support for the campaign.
Glenavon striker David McDaid and Ballymena United ace Johnny McMurray, who run DJ Elite Coaching, have been providing a platform through football for men struggling with their mental health, creating the ‘Man On’ programme which is hosted at Inver Park.
McDaid has also organised a ‘Wellbeing Breakfast’ which will be staged between 8.30-10.30am on Thursday morning in the Agnew Suite at Inver Park with special guests Irish League legend David Jeffrey, BBC broadcaster Joel Taggart, IFA referee Lee Tavinder and Michael Carvill from the PFA all present.
