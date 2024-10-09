Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Figures from around the Irish League have backed the Northern Ireland Football League’s (NIFL) ‘Statement Shirts’ campaign which encourages supporters to wear classic and retro shirts this week to start the conversation on mental health awareness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thursday marks World Mental Health Day, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) says “is to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilise efforts in support of mental health”.

This year, the theme centres around the ‘Mental Health at Work’ campaign with WHO uniting alongside partners to highlight the vital connection between mental health and work and how healthy working environments can act as a protective factor for mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NIFL, who are partnered with charity Action Mental Health, are encouraging local football fans to wear their favourite retro or classic Irish League shirt to work, at home or at this weekend’s games to show their support for the campaign.

Glentoran star Cammy Palmer wearing a retro shirt as part of NIFL's Statement Shirts campaign. (Photo by NIFL)

Glenavon striker David McDaid and Ballymena United ace Johnny McMurray, who run DJ Elite Coaching, have been providing a platform through football for men struggling with their mental health, creating the ‘Man On’ programme which is hosted at Inver Park.