Nine-goal Northern Ireland thrash North Macedonia with Kirsty McGuinness treble

Just four days after thumping their opponents 11-0 in Skopje, Kenny Shiels’ side once again ran riot in another one-sided affair.

Rebecca Holloway and Rachel Furness each claimed braces at Seaview in Belfast, while Simone Magill – who scored four on Thursday – was also on target before Kerry Beattie’s maiden international goal rounded off the scoring.

Furness’ double moved her on to 38 international goals, two ahead of David Healy as her country’s outright record scorer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland's Kirsty McGuinness following her hat-trick during a 9-0 win over North Macedonia at Seaview for the 2023 Women's World Cup qualifier. Pic by PressEye Ltd.

The thumping victory lifts Northern Ireland into the play-off spot in Group D, two points below leaders England, albeit having played a game more.

Third-placed Austria, who also have a game in hand, can regain second spot when they travel to Luxembourg tonight.

The rampant hosts were four goals up at the break after McGuinness scored either side of Holloway’s strike and a landmark finish from Furness.

McGuinness completed her treble just after the hour mark and, with goal difference a possible deciding factor in the race to reach the finals in Australia and New Zealand, Holloway soon added another before Magill made it 7-0 with 16 minutes to play with a fine individual effort.

Liverpool player Furness added an eighth late on, with Beattie claiming a milestone strike in her career in added time.

Northern Ireland: Jackie Burns, Rebecca McKenna, Demi Vance, Sarah McFadden, Julie Nelson, Rebecca Holloway, Marissa Callaghan, Rachel Furness, Simone Magill, Lauren Wade, Kirsty McGuinness.

Substitutes: Joely Andrews, Ciara Watling, Louise McDaniel, Kerry Beattie, Caitlin McGuinness, Becky Flaherty, Maddy Harvey-Clifford, Chloe McCarron, Kelsie Burrows, Rachel McLaren, Nadene Caldwell, Caragh Hamilton

North Macedonia: Magdalena Lekovska, Ane Boseska, Katerina Mileska, Elma Shemsovikj, Ulza Maksuti, Hava Mustafa, Afrodita Salihi, Elena Petrovska, Teodora Jankovska, Kristina Petrushevska, Ana Milchevska.

Substitutes: Verica Kolevska, Kristina Pavlovska, Teodora Giorgjevska, Sara Kolarovska, Aleksandra Markovska, Sara Husein, Jana Chubrinovska, Sara Velkova, Viktorija Nedeva, Hristina Joshevska, Radica Choneva, Elena Paneska.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper whenever you are able to do so.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world.

But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers during this crisis.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently the advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper when you can safely.

You can also enjoy unlimited access to the best news from across Northern Ireland and the UK by subscribing to newsletter.co.uk

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.