Nine youngsters currently playing at Irish League clubs have been included in Northern Ireland’s U17 squad for a 2024 European Championship qualifying round mini-tournament later this month.

Led by Andy Waterworth and Kris Lindsay, a 20-strong playing group will travel to Italy to take on the hosts, Greece and San Marino with a spot in the elite round next spring – the same stage the U17s reached last year before finishing bottom of a group that contained England, Denmark and the Netherlands – up for grabs.

Glentoran sensation George Feeney has been selected with the 15-year-old scoring his maiden first team goal earlier this month against Dollingstown while Linfield have four representatives in Alex Watson, Callum Leacock, Ceadach O’Neill and Braiden Graham, who became the Blues’ youngest-ever player when coming on as a substitute against Dungannon Swifts in March.

Cliftonville defender Keevan Hawthorne, Glenavon duo Troy Savage and Chris Atherton and Coleraine’s Senan Devine have all been included.

George Feeney, who scored his first goal for Glentoran earlier this month against Dollingstown, is one of nine Irish League youngsters included in the Northern Ireland U17 squad. PIC: INPHO Brian Little

Blaine McClure and Callum Burnside, who both left Linfield for Rangers this summer, are picked in midfield alongside former Blues teammate Dylan Stitt, who recently signed with Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Goalkeeper Will Murdock (Manchester United), Calum Moreland and Cole Brannigan (both Aston Villa) are also playing top-flight academy football in England.

Their first match is on Wednesday against Greece in Cervia before they tackle the hosts three days later at the Valentino Mazzola ground.

San Marino provide their final opposition on October 31 as they look to take one step closer to qualifying for the 2024 European Championship finals which are being held in Cyprus next summer.

The top two teams in 13 qualifying round groups will progress to the elite round in March before 15 teams ultimately book their spots alongside the hosts.

Full Northern Ireland U17 squad

Goalkeepers – Will Murdock (Manchester United), Owen Grainger (Leeds United).

Defenders – Alex Watson and Callum Leacock (both Linfield), Keevan Hawthorne (Cliftonville), Calum Moreland (Aston Villa), Conor Haughey (Fleetwood Town), Alfie Friars (Derry City).

Midfielders – Blaine McClure and Callum Burnside (both Rangers), Jack Doherty (Fleetwood Town), Dylan Stitt (Luton Town), Senan Devine (Coleraine), Troy Savage (Glenavon).