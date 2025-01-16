Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell admits it’s a case of “no more excuses” for his side as they look to improve their Premiership position.

The Crues have suffered from an absence of key players through injury in recent weeks but welcomed back Ross Clarke, Harry Franklin, Harry Jewett-White and talisman Kieran Offord during a midweek BetMcLean Cup semi-final defeat to Glentoran.

Caddell’s side roared back to bring the tie to extra-time before ultimately losing out 4-2 as the Glens set up a showpiece decider against Cliftonville at Windsor Park in March.

The Crues have endured a tough start to 2025 after consecutive league losses to Larne and Dungannon Swifts, who won 5-1 at Seaview last weekend, but Caddell insists the standard has now been set as the North Belfast outfit look to climb from their current spot of eighth following a positive showing, beginning with Saturday’s trip to Coleraine.

Crusaders manager Declan Caddell. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

"Saturday was a really tough one to take and it was probably the lowest I've been all season in terms of results, really, really low,” Caddell told the club’s media channel. “The players have given a reaction and stepped up to the plate, which I've asked them to do.

"There's no more excuses and they now need to stand up and be counted, which they did on Tuesday night. That sets the bar.

"I take a lot of pride in that performance as manager and that now sets the standard and bar for what I expect and what the fans expect week in, week out. That's all we can ask for."

The return of Offord is a huge boost for Caddell with the 20-year-old Scottish striker, who is on loan from St Mirren, netting 10 times in 20 Premiership appearances this season – only four players have more – while he also netted a maiden senior hat-trick to help Crusaders defeat Dungannon in the BetMcLean Cup last-eight.

Franklin has shown promise in the early stages of his Irish League career and made his first outing since early-December on Tuesday night while talented Jewett-White played twice in League One for previous club Portsmouth – an indication of his undoubted ability.

"They are key players, there's no getting away from that,” added Caddell. “These aren't players that won't be used, they are really key players to the way we want to play and how they make the team function.

"When you're missing them it's a big ask. You've probably seen from our bench over the last month in terms of the youth players we've had.

"It's great to have those players back...we have had injuries and dips in form, but it's no more excuses and I've said that to the players.