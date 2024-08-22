Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ballyclare Comrades chairman James Kirk insists “no one is bigger than the club itself” after addressing the departure of three players in recent days, including captain Gary Donnelly.

Ballyclare announced in May that former Cliftonville and Larne midfielder Donnelly had committed his future to the club for a third season ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, but it was confirmed on Tuesday the 26-year-old “decided to leave the club to explore other options” after making 159 appearances across two spells.

Donnelly has since re-joined fellow Championship outfit Ards, where he previously enjoyed a stint back in 2022 before returning to Ballyclare, and will look to help John Bailie’s side build on a positive start to the new season in which they’ve picked up consecutive victories over Limavady United and Newington.

It also continues an impressive summer transfer window for the County Down club with the likes of Zach Barr joining from Portadown – the 29-year-old scored in both league wins.

Gary Donnelly in action for Ballyclare Comrades in 2022. PIC: INPHO/Declan Roughan

Donnelly’s Ballyclare departure followed the news that both Bobby Higgins and Jack Kinner had also left Dixon Park in search of senior opportunities and Kirk assured fans there will be incomings “over the next 10 days”.

"The club would like to clear up today’s events and keep our fans well informed,” he said on the club’s website. “Today three players requested to leave the club, something that happens a lot at football clubs around the country.

"I must emphasise the club didn’t want to lose any of the three players, but two of the players cited lack of game time, and considering that we’re only two games into the season we’re disappointed they couldn’t be patient, but we understand that players just want to play football.

“As for our captain requesting to leave, it is probably a difficult one for the fans to grasp. Gary had agreed to sign for the new season and was quoted as being really happy to be leading the team into a new era. Unfortunately, another club has since made Gary an offer, and he decided that’s the best move for him to make.

“To you, our fans, the club are as disappointed with today’s departures as you are, and we will look to replace these players in the next 10 days.

“As we often hear in sport, no one is bigger than the club itself, and we will move forward with those players who are committed to Ballyclare Comrades Football Club.”