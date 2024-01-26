Callum Marshall has joined West Brom on loan from West Ham United. PIC: WBA

The 19-year-old, who made a senior Hammers debut in the FA Cup earlier this month, joins fellow Irish League youth products Patrick Kelly and Michael Forbes in committing his future to the London Stadium club.

Marshall has been in impressive form for West Ham’s U21s this season, scoring 16 goals in ten Premier League 2 games, including two hat-tricks, to help his side sit second in the table.

The former Linfield academy ace has also starred in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy, scoring in group stage wins over Cheltenham Town and Bristol Rovers as West Ham reached the last-16.

He made his senior international debut last summer, coming on as a substitute against Denmark and was denied a dramatic maiden goal by a VAR call as Michael O’Neill’s side lost their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier.

“I am delighted to have signed a new contract with West Ham United,” said Marshall. “The Club has shown a lot of faith in me, bringing me over from Northern Ireland and giving me opportunities at U18, U21 and first-team levels.

“I am happy to have my future settled and to be going out on loan to a big club in the Championship in West Brom, where I’m looking forward to continuing to work on and improve my all-round game.

“I want to thank my family and everyone who has supported me through my career.”

Marshall follows in the footsteps of fellow countrymen such as Jonny Evans, Chris Baird, Chris Brunt and Gareth McAuley who have all previously played for West Brom and he’ll be hoping to fire them to Premiership promotion.

The Baggies, who are managed by Carlos Corberán, currently sit fifth in the Championship table and their next league fixture is a derby clash against Birmingham City on February 3.

“It’s a big step for me, and I know it’s a challenge moving up to the Championship from under-21s football,” Marshall said on his loan move. “I’m going to give it my all and try to work my way into the squad and then the team.

“I know the team are flying - I’ve watched a few games from my digs in London. Carlos seems like a top coach and I’m really excited to get working under him.”

Corberán added: “We are very happy to have Callum with us. He is a young player with lots of potential and a very good future in front of him.

“Callum provides additional competition in attack. He is a natural striker with the quality to link up play and lots of energy to press.