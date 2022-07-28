Northern Ireland and Arsenal legend Terry Neill dies aged 80

Neill played more than 270 games for Arsenal between 1957 and 1970 and became the club's youngest captain at 20.

The Belfast man returned to Highbury as manager aged 34 after a spell in charge at Arsenal's rivals Tottenham and led the Gunners to three consecutive FA Cup finals.

They lifted the trophy in dramatic fashion in the 1979 decider against Manchester United.

Terry Neill has died aged 80

The defender won 59 international caps, including a spell as Northern Ireland player-manager.

In a statement, Arsenal praised Neill's "combination of tenacity, vision and natural leadership" as a player.

"After impressing at Hull City, Terry was appointed manager of Tottenham Hotspur in September 1974 and in June 1976 made the short trip back to Highbury to take over the manager role vacated by Bertie Mee," the statement added.

"He pulled off a masterstroke by bringing in former team-mate and supreme tactician Don Howe to work alongside him and the Gunners became one of the most effective cup teams in the country.

"Despite not working in football management again, Terry remained a regular presence at Highbury then Emirates Stadium, including being a popular TV pundit and columnist in numerous publications.