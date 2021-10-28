Northern Ireland and England drawn together at Women’s European Championship

The sides are set to face each other in Group A at St Mary’s on July 15.

Thursday’s draw for the finals in Manchester also saw Austria, who England will play at Old Trafford in the opening match of the tournament on July 6, and Norway end up in Group A.

Germany, Denmark, Spain and Finland make up Group B, defending champions Holland, Sweden, Switzerland and Russia are in Group C and Group D consists of France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland.

Group A, left to right, Austria head coach Irene Fuhrmann, Northern Ireland head coach Kenny Shiels, Norway head coach Martin Sjogren and England head coach Sarina Wiegman during the UEFA Women's Euro 2022 draw at O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

The final of the competition, which was pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic, is to take place at Wembley on July 31.

England boss Sarina Wiegman, who started work in the job in September, oversaw her native Holland winning the last Euros, on home soil, in 2017 and subsequently guided the Dutch to the final of the 2019 World Cup.

Holland’s run in 2017 included a semi-final victory over England, who then lost to the United States at the same stage at the World Cup for a third successive major tournament last-four exit.