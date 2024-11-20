Northern Ireland and Liverpool's Conor Bradley visits children at Belfast hospital
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The defender, who scored Northern Ireland’s second goal away to Luxembourg in Monday night’s 2-2 draw, spent time with young patients at the Grosvenor Road facility on November 19.
Northern Ireland secured the point they needed to top Group C3, with the Co Tyrone man being named as Player of the Match following the game in the Stade de Luxembourg.
Russell’s son Jude is currently receiving treatment on the Paul Ward.
Speaking to National World, the Belfast resident said: “It’s been a tough few days for us with our baby son being in hospital, but it was great to see Conor on the ward this afternoon (Tuesday) and taking the time to come round and see all the young patients.
"He’s had an amazing campaign for Northern Ireland and for him to come to the hospital, so soon after helping Michael O’Neill’s side gain promotion to League B, it just shows his character.”
The Castlederg native has made six Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season.
Liverpool fan Gerard O’Reilly met the star with his daughter Aurora.
Gerard explained: “I’ve been a Liverpool supporter all my life and Conor has been an exciting player to watch since he made his debut under Klopp. He took the time to get a photo with me and Aurora. Hopefully he has another successful season at Anfield.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.