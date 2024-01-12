Northern Ireland and West Ham United striker Callum Marshall collects Premier League 2 Player of the Month award
The 19-year-old netted twice in West Ham U21’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest to start December before concluding the month with a goal and an assist in the 5-1 victory against Crystal Palace.
Marshall, who made his senior international debut for Michael O’Neill’s side during June’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying defeat to Denmark, where he was denied a memorable maiden goal by VAR, has been a shining light for a young Hammers side that also includes fellow Irish League products Michael Forbes (Dungannon Swifts), Patrick Kelly (Coleraine) and Sean Moore (Cliftonville).
He has now scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, including two hat-tricks, and netted 16 goals in 10 Premier League 2 games as West Ham fans call for a promotion to David Moyes’ senior side.
No player has scored more in Premier League 2 than Marshall throughout this campaign with the next best return coming from Brighton forward Mark O’Mahony (nine) while he’s eight clear of Norwich City striker Ken Aboh.
Marshall had been linked with a January loan move to a number of Football League clubs after impressing against senior sides in the EFL Trophy by scoring three goals in four appearances, including a brace in West Ham’s victory over Bristol Rovers and also in a win versus Cheltenham Town, as they made it to the last-16 before losing to Wycombe Wanderers.