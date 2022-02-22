Northern Ireland camp in Spain key to women’s summer European goals

There are 22 players currently in a seven-month camp, preparing for Northern Ireland’s debut at a major tournament.

For those international players not at professional clubs, it will give them a full-time environment in the lead up to their Group A campaign against Austria, Norway and hosts England.

The three-match trip to Spain has allowed those women who do play professionally to link up with the rest of Kenny Shiels’ squad and an impressive 2-2 draw with Switzerland on Sunday suggests the camp has been a success so far.

Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Kenny Shiels. Pic by PA.

The final friendly game comes against Romania tomorrow and Andrews feels the trip has only helped push the group further forward.

“Obviously this camp replicates the way it’s going to be when we go to the Euros,” she said. “It’s great to have all the English and Scottish-based players back in as well.

“So it’s nice to get away and have everybody back together again. It’s been a while since our last camp.

“Being out here in a more relaxed environment than when it’s competitive, everybody’s getting game time but off the pitch is where we’ve been able to relax with your team-mates and it just really helps the team morale being able to bond and be together off the pitch.”

Switzerland are ranked 17th in the FIFA rankings while Romania are three places ahead of Northern Ireland in 42nd.

“It has to be up there with some of the best...every time we’re in camp and we’re all back together again, I think we can see the improvements,” the Glentoran midfielder added on the Switzerland result. “Obviously, we can’t take anything for granted. We’re going to treat Romania just like any other opponent and no different to the Swiss – we’ll go in with a plan.

“I think we’ve had really good opposition here while we’ve been in Spain. We’ve played two games already and then obviously Romania is going to be different.

“But we’re playing teams that are close to us in the ranking but also very close to the likes of England and Norway, who we are preparing to play in the summer.

“It’s been vital for us to get opportunities to test ourselves against the likes of Switzerland...so that we’re really ready to go come the summer.”

