Sam McClelland made his senior Northern Ireland debut in 2021 against Ukraine. (Photo by William Cherry/PressEye)

The defender, who was capped at senior level by Northern Ireland in 2021, will spend the rest of the 2023/24 campaign with the Tannadice outfit.

"When you hear of a massive club like Dundee United showing interest, your main focus just becomes about getting it over the line,” said McClelland on the official Dundee United club website. "We know what the objective is this season - to get the club back into the Premiership. That is something I was desperate to be a part of and I want to come here and be successful."

McClelland spent time with Northern Ireland youth set-ups at Limavady and Coleraine before moving to Chelsea as a 16-year-old.

He also counts minutes on the books at League Two-based Barrow in England before signing last summer for St Johnstone in the Scottish Premiership.

United boss Jim Goodwin said on the Dundee United club website: "We felt we were a little short in this particular area of the park so I'm pleased to secure Sam's services until the end of the season.

"He's someone with a fantastic pedigree at such a young age, having spent his youth career with Chelsea and been in and around Northern Ireland's first-team set-up.

"A spell with Barrow in the EFL also proved his credentials in the senior game.