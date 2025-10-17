Northern Ireland captain set to miss crucial Nations League play-off while experienced defender recalled

Northern Ireland captain Simone Magill is set to miss a crucial UEFA Women’s Nations League play-off against Iceland through injury – but Tanya Oxtoby has drafted two new faces into the squad alongside centurion Sarah McFadden.

Birmingham striker Magill has missed the past month of club action and her absence is a major blow for Northern Ireland – the 30-year-old netted three times in six Nations League group matches, including a late brace in February’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Northern Ireland are hoping to seal League A promotion with the first-leg taking place at Ballymena Showgrounds on October 24 before Oxtoby’s side visit Reykjavik four days later.

McFadden, who has earned 106 caps and scored nine goals for her country, was last in the Northern Ireland panel in February 2024.

Northern Ireland women's manager Tanya Oxtoby. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

The 38-year-old returns to the international fold after overcoming a long-term injury and giving birth to her second child, while Oxtoby has handed maiden call-ups to Leyla McFarland and Mia Moore.

San Diego-born McFarland is a Durham Women’s team-mate of McFadden and previously represented Northern Ireland at U19 level.

Glentoran Women midfielder Moore earns her call-up after impressive club form – the 18-year-old scored 12 goals in 27 appearances for the Premiership champions.

There are three other returnees in Northern Ireland’s squad – Aberdeen Women pair Toni-Leigh Finnegan and Kerry Beattie along with Nottingham Forest Women forward Casey Howe.

“It’s exciting,” said Oxtoby. “We have a very young group this time around who are all very excited to be part of the set-up.

"We’ve done a lot of work in the background to make sure they feel ready when they come in. It’s a massive window for us, but more importantly it’s a great challenge to see where some of our younger players are.”

Iceland finished third in a Nations League group which contained France, Norway and Switzerland, while they also qualified for the 2025 Euros, losing all three of their matches at the major tournament.

They sit 27 places higher in FIFA’s world rankings than Northern Ireland and Oxtoby knows it’s going to be a “massive test” for her squad, who are without several experienced players.

Alongside Magill’s absence, Laura Rafferty, Brenna McPartlan, Ellie Mason and Connie Scofield are all injured while Rachel Furness and Rachel Dugdale have both retired.

In addition, Glentoran Women’s Demi Vance and Cliftonville Ladies defender Kelsie Burrows both confirmed they were unavailable for the upcoming camp.

“Play-offs are always going to be a challenge but I think for us it’s not about the result as such, it’s about the process and seeing where we are against what is a really strong Iceland side,” added Oxtoby. “We want to win every game.

"We have earned the right to be here, to challenge ourselves against one of the powerhouses in European football.”

Northern Ireland Women’s squad

Goalkeepers - Jackie Burns (Calgary Wild), Maddy Harvey-Clifford (Crusaders Strikers), Kate Smith (Lisburn Rangers Ladies).

Defenders - Rebecca Holloway and Rebecca McKenna (both Birmingham City Women), Sarah McFadden (Durham Women), Abi Sweetlove (Linfield Women), Toni-Leigh Finnegan (Aberdeen Women), Natalie Johnson (Nottingham Forest Women).

Midfielders - Nadene Caldwell, Aimee Kerr and Mia Moore (all Glentoran Women), Louise McDaniel (Burnley Women), Joely Andrews (Hearts Women), Megan Bell (Linfield Women), Caragh Hamilton (Nottingham Forest Women).

