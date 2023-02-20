Steven Davis has been inducted into the Rangers Hall of Fame

The midfielder, who has made 140 international appearances during a glittering career, was inducted alongside James Tavernier and Allan McGregor at a gala dinner event on Sunday evening.

Hanging above the grand marble staircase in the Ibrox main stand, the Hall of Fame celebrates the greats that have played for the Glasgow giants with the three latest entrants being the first set of inductions since 2014.

Across two successful stints with Rangers, Davis has lifted four Scottish Premiership titles, won both the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup three times apiece and reached two European finals.

He was named PFA Scotland Players' Player of the Year for his performances during the 2009/10 season and collected SFWA Footballer of the Year in 2021.

Davis grew up as a Rangers fan and said the Hall of Fame was recognition was “a really special moment”.

"It's huge,” he told Rangers TV. “It's really difficult to put into words in terms of the magnitude of it.

"Growing up in Northern Ireland being a boyhood fan, my dream was always to play for the club first and foremost but to be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside people I idolised growing up is a really special moment.

"The club have such a big following in Northern Ireland and my friends and I grew up as fans. We emulated the players as young lads growing up when we were playing in the park so to be in this position is beyond my wildest dreams."

Davis was ruled out for the rest of the season in December with a serious knee injury but is reportedly set to be offered a new contract with his current deal running out this summer.

His legacy as a Rangers and Northern Ireland legend is already cemented and he reflected on the “special times” when lifting the award.

