Northern Ireland goalscorers, from left, Megan Bell, Lauren Wade and Simone Magill, following a 3-1 victory away to Bosnia and Herzegovina in the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 qualifying campaign. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye)

The second half burst into life with three goals in six minutes before Simone Magill capped off a dominant display for Northern Ireland.

The visitors went close in the early stages from Megan Bell’s free-kick, but Magill’s close-range effort was smothered by goalkeeper Envera Hasanbegovic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Burns also made a great stop when Emina Ekic weaved past the Northern Irish defence and the goalkeeper palmed the shot behind for a corner.

An energetic start after the break saw Northern Ireland open the scoring in the 54th minute when Keri Halliday threaded a smart pass through to Lauren Wade, who cut in from the left and tucked the ball into the far bottom corner.

The hosts immediately responded with an equaliser two minutes later when Minela Gacanica crossed in for Marija Milinkovic, who smashed the ball into the centre of the net.

However, the visitors retook the lead on the hour as Bell capitalised on a poor touch from Melisa Hasanbegovic outside the box and lofted the ball over Envera Hasanbegovic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magill then extended their lead in the 68th minute with a cool finish into the bottom corner to complete the win.

Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby was unable to make the trip due to illness, with Stuart McLaren stepping up from the coaching panel as interim replacement.

Northern Ireland kicked off the qualifying campaign last Friday in Belfast with a scoreless draw against Malta.

Portugal complete the four-team group, with the leading three sides moving into the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Hasanbegovic, Sabanagic, Sliskovic, Hasanbegovic, Krso, Aleksic, Milinkovic, Hadzic, Ekic, Jelcic, Gacanica.

Subs: Todoric, Gvozderac, Veletanlic, Krajsumovic, Rankic, Medic, S Japic, Krajnic, Pajazetovic, C Japic, Smajic, Husic.

NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Caldwell, Rafferty, McCarron, Vance, Wade, Bell, Wilson, Halliday, Magill.