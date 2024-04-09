Northern Ireland celebrate first win of women's Euro 2025 qualifying
The second half burst into life with three goals in six minutes before Simone Magill capped off a dominant display for Northern Ireland.
The visitors went close in the early stages from Megan Bell’s free-kick, but Magill’s close-range effort was smothered by goalkeeper Envera Hasanbegovic.
Jackie Burns also made a great stop when Emina Ekic weaved past the Northern Irish defence and the goalkeeper palmed the shot behind for a corner.
An energetic start after the break saw Northern Ireland open the scoring in the 54th minute when Keri Halliday threaded a smart pass through to Lauren Wade, who cut in from the left and tucked the ball into the far bottom corner.
The hosts immediately responded with an equaliser two minutes later when Minela Gacanica crossed in for Marija Milinkovic, who smashed the ball into the centre of the net.
However, the visitors retook the lead on the hour as Bell capitalised on a poor touch from Melisa Hasanbegovic outside the box and lofted the ball over Envera Hasanbegovic.
Magill then extended their lead in the 68th minute with a cool finish into the bottom corner to complete the win.
Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby was unable to make the trip due to illness, with Stuart McLaren stepping up from the coaching panel as interim replacement.
Northern Ireland kicked off the qualifying campaign last Friday in Belfast with a scoreless draw against Malta.
Portugal complete the four-team group, with the leading three sides moving into the play-offs.
BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA: Hasanbegovic, Sabanagic, Sliskovic, Hasanbegovic, Krso, Aleksic, Milinkovic, Hadzic, Ekic, Jelcic, Gacanica.
Subs: Todoric, Gvozderac, Veletanlic, Krajsumovic, Rankic, Medic, S Japic, Krajnic, Pajazetovic, C Japic, Smajic, Husic.
NORTHERN IRELAND: Burns, McKenna, Caldwell, Rafferty, McCarron, Vance, Wade, Bell, Wilson, Halliday, Magill.
Subs: Perry, Harvey-Clifford, Dugdale, McLaren, -Callaghan, Howe, McPartlan, Holloway, Hamilton, Andrews, McDaniel, Magee.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.