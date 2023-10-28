All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

Northern Ireland concede late winner in Nations League defeat to Hungary

​Northern Ireland Women conceded a stoppage-time goal to lose their Nations League match 3-2 in Hungary having twice fought back to level.
By PA Sport Staff
Published 27th Oct 2023, 20:09 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hungary defender Hanna Nemeth struck the winner in the fourth minute of added time after Simone Magill's late penalty appeared to have rescued Northern Ireland a point in Gyor.

Caragh Hamilton's late header cancelled out Viktoria Szabo's first-half opener for Hungary, who had regained the lead through Dora Sule's stunning long-range effort.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hungary leap-frogged Tanya Oxtoby's side into second place in the UEFA Women’s Nations League table, with the two Group B1 rivals set to meet again in Belfast on Tuesday.

Most Popular
Northern Ireland players react to Hungary's stoppage-time winner in the UEFA Women's Nations League away test. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)Northern Ireland players react to Hungary's stoppage-time winner in the UEFA Women's Nations League away test. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)
Northern Ireland players react to Hungary's stoppage-time winner in the UEFA Women's Nations League away test. (Photo by Jonathan Porter/PressEye)

Hungary took an 18th-minute lead when Szabo's cross from out wide on the left curled over Shannon Turner and landed inside the far post.

Zsanett Kajan's low angled shot struck the woodwork and in the second half Turner superbly tipped Evelin Fenyvesi's fierce drive on to a post.

Substitute Hamilton headed the visitors level with her first touch in the 81st minute.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hungary regained the lead less than a minute later through Sule's 35-yard shot before Magill equalised from a penalty in the 89th minute.

But just as it looked like Northern Ireland had rescued a point on the road, Nemeth's outstretched boot connected with a free-kick into the box in the fourth minute of added time.

Related topics:Hungary