Goals from Louise McDaniel, Kirsty McGuinness, Marissa Callaghan and Rachel Furness ensured Kenny Shiels’ team remain third while Latvia rise to fourth in the group on goal difference, despite having not won a game yet.

Sarah McFadden nearly got the first for Northern Ireland in the opening minutes but was unable to connect with Demi Vance’s cross.

Latvia had a chance in the 18th minute through Olga Sevcova, but her shot was saved by a low dive from goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns.

Northern Ireland’s Rachel Furness celebrates after scoring a penalty against Latvia. Photo by William Cherry/Presseye

Northern Ireland broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half through McDaniel, who smashed the ball in the top left corner.

They doubled their lead through captain McGuinness in the 64th minute as she picked out the bottom corner.