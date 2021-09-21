Northern Ireland cruise to World Cup qualifying victory against Latvia
Northern Ireland made it two wins out of two in World Cup qualifying as they beat Latvia 4-0 in Group D.
Goals from Louise McDaniel, Kirsty McGuinness, Marissa Callaghan and Rachel Furness ensured Kenny Shiels’ team remain third while Latvia rise to fourth in the group on goal difference, despite having not won a game yet.
Sarah McFadden nearly got the first for Northern Ireland in the opening minutes but was unable to connect with Demi Vance’s cross.
Latvia had a chance in the 18th minute through Olga Sevcova, but her shot was saved by a low dive from goalkeeper Jacqueline Burns.
Northern Ireland broke the deadlock three minutes into the second half through McDaniel, who smashed the ball in the top left corner.
They doubled their lead through captain McGuinness in the 64th minute as she picked out the bottom corner.
Callaghan got the third in the 78th minute by tucking away a close-range effort from a Vance cross and Furness wrapped the game up when she scored a penalty conceded by Karlina Miksone for a handball in the box.