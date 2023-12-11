Northern Ireland will face Montenegro in their Women’s Nations League play-off in February.

Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby reacts during the UEFA Women's Nations League match against Republic of Ireland at The National Football Stadium at Windsor Park. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Tanya Oxtoby’s side are in the relegation/promotion play-offs after finishing third in Group B1, while Montenegro came second in Group C3.

Northern Ireland are set to be at home for the second match in the two-legged tie as they bid to remain in League B for Euro 2025 qualifying.

The ties are set be played between 21 and 28 February with match dates, venues and kick-off time to be confirmed.

Monday’s draw also saw the Nations League semi-finals line-up determined, with Spain to host the Netherlands and France entertaining Germany on February 23.

The final, and third-place play-off, of what is the inaugural edition of the competition will then take place five days later.

The Nations League is doubling as a qualifier for the Paris 2024 Olympics – France are guaranteed a place in that tournament as hosts, and will be joined by the two Nations League finalists, or a finalist and the third-placed team if they make the final themselves.

