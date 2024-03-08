Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The result keeps Simon Nicks’ side at the top of the table as they prepare to face Scotland on March 21 before hosting Wales on April 11.

Northern Ireland took the lead shortly before the half-time whistle through a Michael Harkin header after a competitive opening 45 minutes, with chances for both sides.

In the second half, the Republic of Ireland drew level when Hugh Parker found the back of the net in the 72nd minute but Karter Bond had the final say, scoring a decisive winner in the 85th minute to secure a hard-fought win for Northern Ireland on the road at Athlone Town AFC.

Northern Ireland U18 coach Simon Nicks

Northern Ireland won their opening game with a well-earned 3-0 win over England, when Harkin, Jack Hastings and James Douglas scored the goals.

The Centenary Shield dates back to 1973 when first presented to the Schools’ Association Football International Board by the Scottish FA to mark a centenary anniversary.

Northern Ireland have lifted the trophy on five occasions in 1996, 1998, 1999, 2013 and 2019 alongside finishing as joint winners four times.

Northern Ireland: Ryan Kerr, Callan Farley, Jonathan James, Harry Lynch, Logan Graham, James Douglas, Senan Devine, Oisin Devlin, Jack Hastings, Sam McClintock, Casey Smith.