Northern Ireland senior women’s manager Tanya Oxtoby. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

Victory over two legs against Montenegro across February 23 and 27 will secure Northern Ireland’s League B status after a third-place finish in the group, with the opposition League C3 runners-up.

A squad announcement celebrated returns to the international set-up for Lauren Perry and Rachel Dugdale (nee Newborough) – with the pair last selected, respectively, in 2018 and 2020. Kelsie Burrows is also back having missed out December’s schedule due to work commitments.

"I want us obviously to get the win, I think that's important,” said Oxtoby on the official Northern Ireland social media platforms. "The reflection piece from the players is that they understand what we're asking them to do.

"It's now trying to refine the when and the why and the who and the how.

"So from our point of view we need to continue to build on that in these two games.

"Obviously get the result as well...but I'm hoping the process, if we get that right, that will take care of itself."

On the two recalls, Oxtoby added: "We've said all along that the door is open for everybody and it's up to you to walk through it.

"You look at Lauren and Rachel...they've been on our radar for a while and they've consistently performed at their clubs.

"They've impressed so they've got an opportunity and I think that's important.

"You need that competition within a squad because it doesn't allow people to get comfortable.

"I'm excited to see what they do when they come in.”

Northern Ireland visit Montenegro in the first leg before a Belfast date at Windsor Park on February 27, with a two-day training camp scheduled at Leicester City Women’s facilities to aid preparations.

"I am really excited about this double-header and to get the group back together in fresh surroundings is something I feel will help add to our preparations,” Oxtoby told the Irish FA website. "We're delighted to be linking up with Leicester City Women for this and looking forward to putting the work in to ultimately give our special fans something to cheer about when we head back to Belfast."

Oxtoby also highlighted at the squad announcement the importance of guidance around player development.

"We've said all along we want our players in high-performing environments but it has to be the right environment for them,” she said. "So trying to guide a little bit around that and making sure that whatever it is they're choosing or the offer's on the table that it suits them and it's going to make them better and help them reach their potential.

"That's really important...all I want for our players is for them to reach their potential.

"Everybody's journey's going to be different for that and we just need to make sure that we're supporting them as best as we can.”