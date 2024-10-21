Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland supporters’ representatives have raised the issue of fan treatment last month in Bulgaria “at a very senior level within UEFA”.

Incidents around the 1-0 loss by Northern Ireland in Plovdiv across the Nations League left travelling fans complaining of “shameful and totally unacceptable treatment” that included reports of access denied “to water and toilet facilities”.

The Irish FA contacted European governing body UEFA in the aftermath of the game.

Gary McAllister, the chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs (AONISC), has now highlighted talks held last week before Bulgaria’s visit to Belfast in the Nations League.

Gary McAllister, chairman of the Amalgamation of Northern Ireland Supporters’ Clubs. (Photo by Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker)

“Before Tuesday's match we met with Thierry Favre, the UEFA Deputy Director for National Associations,” said McAllister in a statement. “This was an opportunity for us to directly raise the treatment of our fans in Plovdiv at a very senior level within UEFA.

"We highlighted the fact that we believe the Bulgarian Football Union breached Articles 39 and 46 of the UEFA Safety and Security Regulations in relation to locking the gates to our sector and denying Northern Ireland fans access to water and toilet facilities.

"It would appear, regrettably, that the UEFA match delegate was not aware of all of the details at the time, and it was therefore not included in his report.

"Going forward, we will continue to work with the IFA, PSNI, and other relevant bodies to try and ensure that our police are in attendance for each away game.

"Whilst this would not guarantee that problems won't arise in the future, it would at least provide additional support for our travelling fans.

"We'll also continue our work within Football Supporters Europe to lobby UEFA to deal more effectively with serious safety breaches such as this through the joint UEFA-FSE Away Fans Working Group.”