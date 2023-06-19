With statistics showing just a single shot on target by Northern Ireland against a side placed 50 spots below in the world rankings, it marked a night of frustration in Belfast for the sold-out Windsor Park crowd and those watching from home.

Fresh off the back of a 1-0 loss last Friday in Denmark, Northern Ireland now sit on three points from the opening four games of the EURO 2024 qualifying campaign.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters across social media reflected on the differences between the current panel and O’Neill’s options within the squad that reached a first-ever European Championships in 2016.

Stunned Northern Ireland fans look on as Kazakhstan players celebrate a late winner in Belfast during the Euro 2024 qualifiers

Despite widespread disappointment in the result, some notes of optimism opted to focus on the potential future development of O’Neill’s younger players.

@ourweecountry: Shocking! Have a great summer #GAWA.

@crysdal: Seriously need to work on all the set-pieces as well - something we used to be one of the best at.

@43mccauley: Not disappointing, it’s embarrassing.

@JoshuaRamsey01: We miss an in-form striker like Lafferty was in the Euro 2016 campaign, a decent midfielder like Norwood, McCauley who could score from a set-piece and Brunt’s amazing set-plays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@jamiepatts99: Very, very poor night. Final ball is shocking, not that we have any real threat up top anyway. Things certainly much better when Lavery and Conor Mac came on - campaign over, best use the remainder to work out his best 11.

@DarylHaire: Disappointment? Seen it coming, and was resigned to it, from about 20 minutes in.

@Kyle_lemon02: Going to be a long long time before we get that 2016 feeling back.

@Gary_Crawf: Tough one to take. Davis, Dallas, Washington, Bradley, Ballard, Whyte, McGuinness etc all injured. Can’t expect young lads to carry that team. On to the next one. #GAWA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad