Northern Ireland Football League confirm Danske Bank partnership to end after 11 years

The Northern Ireland Football League have confirmed that after 11 years as Premiership sponsor their partnership with Danske Bank will come to an end at the conclusion of this season.

By Johnny Morton
Published 30th Mar 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read

In 2016, Danske Bank also became one of the earliest backers in the vision for female football in Northern Ireland, committing to title sponsorship of the newly established NIFL Women’s Premiership,

Over £1 million in sponsorship support has been pumped into both leagues.

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said: “Everyone at the NI Football League would like to express sincere gratitude to our friends at Danske Bank for their invaluable support over the last eleven seasons.

Danske Bank Premiership trophy
“The growth of our league has been supported by Danske Bank both financially and practically since the inception of the NI Football League and they can be incredibly proud of the legacy they will leave our organisation and our member clubs.”

A new sponsor for the both the Men’s and Women’s Premiership competitions will be announced next month.

