In 2016, Danske Bank also became one of the earliest backers in the vision for female football in Northern Ireland, committing to title sponsorship of the newly established NIFL Women’s Premiership,

Over £1 million in sponsorship support has been pumped into both leagues.

NIFL Chief Executive Gerard Lawlor said: “Everyone at the NI Football League would like to express sincere gratitude to our friends at Danske Bank for their invaluable support over the last eleven seasons.

Danske Bank Premiership trophy

“The growth of our league has been supported by Danske Bank both financially and practically since the inception of the NI Football League and they can be incredibly proud of the legacy they will leave our organisation and our member clubs.”