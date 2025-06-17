Northern Ireland Football League extends broadcast partnership with Sky Sports

Sky Sports showed live coverage of the BetMcLean Cup final between Cliftonville and Glentoran back in Marchplaceholder image
The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has confirmed that Sky Sports will continue as a broadcast partner for the next three seasons, extending the long-standing partnership through to 2028.

The new agreement means Sky Sports will mark a major milestone of broadcasting more than two decades of Irish League football – having first broadcast a live domestic game back in September 2007.

Since then, Sky Sports has been the backdrop to some classic matches and moments as key partner in the growth of professional football in Northern Ireland.

A total of five games were screened live by the broadcaster last year – including the BetMcLean Cup final as Cliftonville edged out Glentoran at Windsor Park.

Gerard Lawlor, Chief Executive of the NI Football League, said: “We’re proud to be continuing our relationship with Sky Sports. Their backing has helped bring the Northern Ireland Football League to a bigger audience than ever before.

“This new deal ensures our game remains visible on a major platform, giving our clubs, players, and supporters the coverage they deserve. It’s a huge boost for the league and another sign of confidence in the strength of our product.”

