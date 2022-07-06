Northern Ireland forward Simone Magill signs for Aston Villa

Magill, 27, who has made over 60 appearances for her country, has spent the last nine years in Women’s Super League with Everton and is Villa head coach Carla Ward’s first summer signing.

Ward told Villa’s official website: “Simone is someone we have tried to bring in during the last two transfer windows, so to get it over the line is something I’m delighted with.

“She’s a front-footed player with an eye for goal and someone I feel will fit in brilliantly to what we’re trying to do.”

Northern Ireland forward Simone Magill