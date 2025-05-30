Steven Davis has hailed the progression made by Northern Ireland over the last 12 months

Steven Davis says the progression of the Northern Ireland squad in the last 12 months excites him and that they should be "optimistic" of qualifying for next summer's World Cup.

In the last year to 18 months, Michael O'Neill's men have topped their Nations League campaign and had several good friendly results along the way.

Two further friendlies have been pencilled into the calendar for June against Iceland and Denmark ahead of the World Cup qualifiers getting under way in September.

When asked if it's realistic for Northern Ireland to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Davis - who is currently a first-team coach for the country - replied: "I think you want to be optimistic, you never know in football.

"We've talked about it previously. We qualified in 2016 and got to the play-offs in 2018.

"It's that kind of snowball effect if you can get off to a good start in the group the confidence and belief magnifies and you just don't know where it can take you.

"Things seem to happen in cycles so hopefully this group is the next cycle to go and achieve it.

"The best thing about them is they have that mentality that they want to improve and be better, and they are an ambitious group as well.

"There's no reason why they can't go and achieve something over these next number of years."

Davis, who made 140 appearances for Northern Ireland, stated how recent success for several of Michael O’Neill’s stars can help with their development moving forward.

Conor Bradley celebrated Premier League success with Liverpool, Justin Devenny was part of Crystal Palace’s FA Cup winning squad, whilst Trai Hume and Daniel Ballard helped Sunderland win the Championship play-off.

Davis explained: "There's a lot of excitement with this squad and rightly so. We've seen a good progression in the last 12 months.

"They need to continue to develop at their clubs as well, so have had outstanding seasons with their clubs.

"They are progressing nicely as a group, they are improving all the time.

"Obviously there's a level of quality in the World Cup qualifiers with Germany, Slovakia and Luxembourg in the group.

"The main thing is you want to see improvement all the time and I think we're getting that.

"The team's getting better. There's such legs and running power in it now, and we look well organised out of possession.

"It's vital to be humble and have humility in a playing group, those are values I hold in high regard.

"I don't think we really have to worry about it as I think most people from Northern Ireland are pretty grounded, and that's certainly the case with this squad.

"Jonny Evans achieved a lot in his career and you look at the likes of Conor Bradley, I don't see him getting ahead of his station any time soon.

"He wants to work hard and improve every day. He's obviously had an incredible season winning the league.

"Then you have Justin (Devenny) winning the FA Cup and Trai (Hume) and Dan (Ballard) as well.