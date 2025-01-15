Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Aaron Donnelly admits “I really didn’t know what to do” after scoring in Dundee’s dramatic 3-3 Scottish Premiership draw with Celtic.

Having previously enjoyed a loan spell with Dundee while at Nottingham Forest, Donnelly rejoined the Den’s Park outfit on a permanent basis last week and has wasted no time in becoming a fan’s favourite once again after producing impressive performances against both Rangers and Celtic.

The former Dungannon Swifts youngster played 90 minutes against both Old Firm sides in recent days and put Dundee 3-2 ahead against Brendan Rodgers’ men on Tuesday night before they were denied victory by a late Arne Engels penalty.

Donnelly, who made his international debut last summer, didn’t celebrate despite scoring a crucial goal and admits he wasn’t sure what to do with his only previous senior strike coming while on loan at Port Vale during the 2022/23 campaign.

Dundee's Aaron Donnelly (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the William Hill Premiership match at the Scot Foam Stadium, Dundee. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

"It was good to get on the scoresheet,” he told Sky Sports. “It has been a while since I scored so I really enjoyed it.

"I was kind of taken back by what actually happened. There was a bit of a scuffle before and the ref pulled me and my marker aside. Once it [the ball] went in I really didn't know what to do.

"I think Celtic is a great team. They compete in European competition and it just goes to show tonight that we can compete with teams like this.

"We were competing with Rangers the other night as well and got a great result. I think the boys dug really deep tonight and it was a great performance."

Donnelly signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Dundee after the Scottish club agreed an undisclosed fee with Forest and the 21-year-old said it was an easy decision to return.

“I am absolutely delighted to be back at the club,” he added. “As soon as I knew there was interest from the club it was a no-brainer to come back up here.

"My time here was excellent last season, really successful and I hope to pick up where I left off.