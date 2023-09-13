Northern Ireland international and former Irish League star pens one-year deal with National League South side
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier this summer with the defender making over 200 appearances during his six years at Tyncecastle.
Smith, who also enjoyed spells with Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers, has earned 19 international caps and scored a maiden goal in Northern Ireland’s 6-1 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Germany in November 2019.
He started his senior career in the Irish League with Ballyclare Comrades before moving onto Ballymena United, playing over 100 times for the club until he sealed his switch across the water.
Yeovil were in the Championship as recently as 2013/14 but have fallen rapidly down the English pyramid, dropping into the National League South division from the National League last season.
They currently sit sixth after nine games under boss Mark Cooper and Smith joins former Northern Ireland U21 international Jamie Sendles-White at Huish Park.
“Coming in here, it felt like a good opportunity to create something, and help the team get promoted this year,” Smith said about the move.
Smith won Ballyclare Comrades’ Young Player of the Year award two seasons in a row (2006/07, 2007/08) and was also named Ballymena United’s Player of the Year in 2009/10.
The Monkstown native scored nine goals for the Sky Blues.