Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 35-year-old has been without a club since leaving Scottish Premiership side Hearts earlier this summer with the defender making over 200 appearances during his six years at Tyncecastle.

Smith, who also enjoyed spells with Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers, has earned 19 international caps and scored a maiden goal in Northern Ireland’s 6-1 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying defeat to Germany in November 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He started his senior career in the Irish League with Ballyclare Comrades before moving onto Ballymena United, playing over 100 times for the club until he sealed his switch across the water.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland international Michael Smith has joined Yeovil Town. PIC: Yeovil Town FC

Yeovil were in the Championship as recently as 2013/14 but have fallen rapidly down the English pyramid, dropping into the National League South division from the National League last season.

They currently sit sixth after nine games under boss Mark Cooper and Smith joins former Northern Ireland U21 international Jamie Sendles-White at Huish Park.

“Coming in here, it felt like a good opportunity to create something, and help the team get promoted this year,” Smith said about the move.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith won Ballyclare Comrades’ Young Player of the Year award two seasons in a row (2006/07, 2007/08) and was also named Ballymena United’s Player of the Year in 2009/10.