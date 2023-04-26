The 35-year-old, who is currently thriving at Scottish Premiership outfit St Mirren under the management of fellow Northern Irishman Stephen Robinson, hasn’t gambled in eight years but recalled the moment where he hit rock bottom when spending £200 that was set aside for his daughter’s birthday.

Carson explained how a Gamblers Anonymous meeting with “12 ordinary people in Gloucester on a Tuesday night” helped save him.

“I am almost eight years off gambling but I know I’m only one bet away from starting again,” he told Record Sport. “They say you’re an addict for life and that’s true.

Trevor Carson in action against Rangers

"I couldn’t just do a bet on the Grand National for example. That would be me. If I did that one bet it would be spiralling out of control again.

“It was my daughter’s birthday on November 4 and she is up in Newcastle and I was going to see her. At the time I had gambled so much money that I think I had £200 to my name.

"That £200 was enough for me – petrol up to Newcastle, take my daughter out, get her a little present, take her for something to eat and petrol back down. The rest of the month would look after itself.

“I had managed to convince myself that I could make that £200 into £1000 – that is the gambler’s mindset – I could get her a better present and take her to a nicer restaurant.

“So I went into the bookies, lost the £200. Luckily I was able to go to my grandad, which I did on many occasions, and made up a lie about needing money for this and that, which as a gambling addict you do. You lie and you deceive.

“But for me, I just never forget getting in the car and thinking, ‘This can’t go on’. Going to Gamblers Anonymous saved me. I didn’t even contact the PFA, I remember Googling, and I went to a Gamblers Anonymous meeting for the first time in my life.

“I went to a meeting with 12 ordinary people in Gloucester on a Tuesday night and I sat and listened to their stories. That night changed my life.

"I had hit rock bottom, my marriage had broken down and I was spending all my money on gambling.

“I made a lot of bad decisions, my daughter had moved back to Newcastle with her mum and I had a lot of time on my hands.

"Personally I didn’t need anyone to push me or force me to go. I took the decision and I knew I needed help. It was the best decision I ever made.”

Carson says he has helped players in the Northern Ireland set-up and would be more than happy to offer advice to anyone who needed it.

“If someone came to me and asked for advice I would tell them my story and where gambling can take you,” he added. “It is horrible.

“I know some people can have a bet once a month and they have that discipline but I didn’t. I had an addiction.

"Of course it’s rife in football as we have so much time on our hands. You have young guys on their own with disposable income and the temptation is there.

“I have spoken to the PFA in England and they need to do more. Yes, you get leaflets around the training ground but I think they need to come in and educate people about what it is like.

“It isn’t just about the gambling, they need to teach people how to use their money, spend it wisely and invest it.