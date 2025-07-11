Northern Ireland international Brodie Spencer 'really excited' to secure move to Championship side Oxford United
The 21-year-old, who has 17 senior international caps, will ply his trade in the second tier of English football next season.
Spencer joined the Terriers in 2020 from Cliftonville and made 62 appearances – scoring three times in the process.
He also enjoyed a spell in Scotland at Motherwell, making 18 outings during his time at Fir Park.
“I’m really excited to be joining Oxford United,” Spencer told the club website. “I’ve seen the club progress over the last few years and from the outside I only see positive things.
“I’ve had a taste of the Championship and it’s the place I want to be to showcase my level as a player. There was a lot of interest from clubs in the division, but I’m confident this is the right place for me now and in the future.”
United’s head coach, Gary Rowett, said: “Brodie is a very exciting signing for the club. We are getting an experienced player at a good age, and one that we know can perform at this level.
“His versatility is a real strength of his as he can play across the defensive line. He has mainly operated at full-back, but he also gives us a number of quality options throughout the team, which will be a terrific boost.”
Spencer, who will now be linking up with international team-mate Ciaron Brown at the Kassam Stadium, progressed through the Irish FA JD Academy and was given his full Northern Ireland debut back in June 2022 against Cyprus by former international boss Ian Baraclough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.