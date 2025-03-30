Northern Ireland international happy to put testing couple of weeks behind him with St Mirren brace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international Caolan Boyd-Munce admits he thoroughly enjoyed scoring twice in St Mirren’s rampant 5-1 Scottish Premiership victory over Kilmarnock after a tough couple of weeks away from the pitch.

Boyd-Munce suffered a concussion after netting in a 2-2 draw with Motherwell earlier this month where he was stretchered off, and then went through a worrying ordeal when seven-month-old son Roux took ill in Northern Ireland.

He was admitted to hospital in Belfast with what was a respiratory tract infection which required treatment, meaning Boyd-Munce has been splitting time between Scotland and his homeland over recent weeks.

The 25-year-old was back on the pitch this weekend, opening the scoring in St Mirren’s crucial win and also grabbed the third goal, bringing his tally to four in 23 league appearances this season, before being replaced by former Dungannon Swifts midfielder Oisin Smyth.

Northern Ireland’s Caolan Boyd-Munce scored twice for St Mirren in Saturday's 5-1 win over Kilmarnock. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

"It was brilliant,” Boyd-Munce told the club’s media channel. “With the way the last two weeks have been personally and the worry, I was more just enjoying today.

"I had enough going on so coming onto the pitch I left the worries.”

Opening up more on the past couple of weeks before Saturday’s fixture, Boyd-Munce told the Daily Record: “That was the biggest stress to me – first time seeing him in that state was hard.

"As a first-time dad, it was hard to watch. But the only blessing I can give him is that I was home and my family were with me.

“I had the support there that I maybe wouldn’t have had over here. Thankfully, he’s on the mend.

"The club were fantastic. They were the first ones to put it into perspective and say: ‘That’s your kid, that’s your family, family comes first’.

“I took Monday off and flew back Monday night then was straight into training on Tuesday. He was on the mend and I was comfortable leaving him.

“I flew back Wednesday night and then got the boat back Thursday afternoon with him. He’s still a wee bit temperature-spiky and getting it under control until the antibiotics finish.

“It’s a big game for the club but things like this put it all in perspective. It’s not that you don’t care or that it doesn’t matter but it makes you realise what’s important.”

Former Larne defender Kofi Balmer, who now plays for Motherwell, helped look after Boyd-Munce following his concussion at Fir Park before travelling to Belfast for Roux’s christening.

“They ended up babysitting me basically,” he added. “I couldn’t really remember much from Saturday until maybe about Tuesday.

“I could only get a flight to Dublin so I had to go to Edinburgh to Dublin and then Dublin up to Belfast.

“Kofi dropped me at the airport. I was walking through the airport with the side end of the pitch still stuck in my nose because I couldn’t get it out!

"My mum and dad drove to Dublin to pick me up. It was a weird experience.”

Boyd-Munce started his career with Irish League outfit Glentoran before earning a move to Birmingham City in 2016 and also spent time at Middlesbrough.

