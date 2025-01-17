Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dundee manager Tony Docherty admits Northern Ireland international Aaron Donnelly has “been absolutely battered by his team-mates” following his goal celebration – or lack of – after scoring in their 3-3 Scottish Premiership draw against Celtic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having previously enjoyed a loan spell with Dundee while at Nottingham Forest, Donnelly rejoined the Dens Park outfit on a permanent basis last week and has wasted no time in becoming a fan’s favourite once again after producing impressive performances against both Rangers and Celtic.

The former Dungannon Swifts youngster played 90 minutes against both Old Firm sides over the past week and put Dundee 3-2 ahead against Brendan Rodgers’ men on Tuesday night before they were denied victory by a late Arne Engels penalty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donnelly, who made his international debut last summer, didn’t celebrate despite scoring a crucial goal and took criticism from both Sky Sports pundits and on social media, but the 21-year-old revealed after the match he wasn’t sure what to do with his only previous senior strike coming while on loan at Port Vale during the 2022/23 campaign.

Dundee's Aaron Donnelly (centre) celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the William Hill Premiership match at the Scot Foam Stadium, Dundee. (Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Docherty says Donnelly’s team-mates have enjoyed giving him some stick but that the incident hasn’t impacted the young defender.

“No, honestly, if anything, he’s been absolutely battered by his team-mates!” Docherty told The Courier. “He was fined by his team-mates, too.

“Simon Murray couldn’t wait to get in and give him a bit. When I watch it back as well I do think there is an element of him not knowing what to do when he scores his first goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the boys are hammering him, which is great. There’s nothing in it, absolutely nothing in it, you couldn’t look at it in a negative way or anything like that.

“He’s a young kid, he’s come on and what a baptism. Aaron has come up and in his first two games he plays really well in a 1-1 against Rangers and then plays really well and scores what we thought was going to be the winner against Celtic.

“He’s getting a ribbing from his mates, and quite rightly so.”

Speaking to Sky Sports after the dramatic draw, Donnelly said: "It was good to get on the scoresheet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been a while since I scored so I really enjoyed it. I was kind of taken back by what actually happened.

"There was a bit of a scuffle before and the ref pulled me and my marker aside. Once it [the ball] went in I really didn't know what to do.

"I think Celtic is a great team. They compete in European competition and it just goes to show tonight that we can compete with teams like this.