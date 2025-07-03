Northern Ireland international hoping reuniting with countryman at Scottish Premiership club 'can bring out the best in me'

Northern Ireland international Liam Donnelly hopes reuniting with countryman Stephen Robinson at St Mirren can help “bring out the best in me”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Donnelly previously played under Robinson during their time at Motherwell and they’ve linked up once again ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season with the versatile 29-year-old joining the Buddies last month.

Robinson has achieved tremendous success at the Paisley outfit, guiding them to three consecutive top-half finishes and masterminded their European return for the first time in 37 years last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was part of Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland backroom staff at Euro 2016 and took over at Oldham Athletic before moving on to Motherwell, Morecambe and then St Mirren in February 2022.

Northern Ireland's Liam Donnelly has joined St Mirren. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Donnelly started off with Dungannon Swifts, making his Premiership debut aged 15, before sealing a switch to Fulham and has spent the entirety of his career since across the water.

The former Kilmarnock ace has watched Robinson’s progression closely and isn’t surprised by the level of success he has achieved.

“What he’s done for the club here hasn’t been a surprise at all,” Donnelly told the Paisley Daily Express. “I’ve seen it from the outside, the success of the last couple of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Obviously, I was part of some of the success at Motherwell too, so [it was an] easy decision to come and I’m looking forward to working under him again.

“He was a big influence when I first went to Motherwell earlier in my career and my success at that time.

“So he’s always someone I’ve kept in contact with. I was obviously keen to work with him again sometime, so I am delighted to be able to.

“I think he can push and get a bit extra out of me.

“I think that [Motherwell spell] was the best spell of my career, certainly in goalscoring. Hopefully, I get back to a bit of that! I had a good time at Kilmarnock as well under Derek McInnes.