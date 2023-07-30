The 25-year-old knows what it takes to achieve Championship success having played a key role in Norwich winning the 2018/19 title with Lewis named in the PFA Team of the Year.

It was that sort of form that earned him a £15million move to Newcastle in 2020, but after making 24 Premier League appearances in his first campaign at St James’ Park, Lewis has been limited to only seven top-flight showings across the following two seasons.

He is set to get more first-team opportunities at Watford and can’t wait to get started against QPR on Saturday.

Northern Ireland international Jamal Lewis in Watford training with manager Valérien Ismaël after his season-long loan move from Newcastle United. PIC: Watford FC

“It feels great to sign, and I’m raring to go now,” he said. “I’ve had a good summer, and been away with Newcastle in pre-season, but once I heard there was interest from a club like Watford I was delighted.

“Knowing that the club’s ambition is to get back to the Premier League definitely resonated with me.

"I spoke to the coach, and he sold me his ideas, his philosophy and the culture that he wants. It definitely fits with what I want, which is very exciting.

“It’s lovely to back to near where I’m originally from, and it means my friends and family will be able to come and watch me more often than in the past.

"It’s important to share these moments with those closest to you, so I’m grateful that I’m going to be able to do that while I’m here.

“On the pitch I definitely feel that I’ve got a point to prove. I’m hungry - which is the most important thing - and I’ve had many experiences under various managers and in different leagues which I think I can bring to the Watford team.”

Lewis will undoubtedly bring vital experience to the Watford dressing room with his previous Championship success combined with earning 30 international caps.

“They were really enjoyable days at Norwich, and hopefully I can bring some knowledge and guidance from my time there to the table here at Watford now,” he added. “Everyone knows the Championship schedule is hectic - it can be difficult, but it’s enjoyable too.

"When you’re winning games and you build up that momentum it’s a brilliant feeling, so I’m looking forward to trying to achieve that this year.