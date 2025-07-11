Keri Halliday will now ply her trade at Scottish side Hearts

Northern Ireland women’s international Keri Halliday has joined Scottish side Hearts on a two-year deal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old makes the move to the Edinburgh giants after scoring 53 goals in 85 appearances for Linfield in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.

The Ballymoney native has also starred on the international stage for Northern Ireland since making her debut, earning 13 caps in the process and finding the back of the net once for Tanya Oxtoby’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Hearts’ official website, manager Eva Olid said: "We’re really pleased to bring Keri in. She’s a direct, positive player who always looks to make things happen in the final third.

"She’s confident on the ball, not afraid to take on defenders, and has a real instinct for finding space in and around the box.

"Although she’s still young, she’s already shown she can handle the demands of senior football, and we believe our environment will really help her develop further.

"Keri fits the kind of profile we’re looking to invest in — players with ability, work rate, and the right attitude to grow with us."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wishing her well at her new club, Linfield also stated in a statement on their Facebook page: “Everyone at the club would like to wish Keri every success for her future career and we hope to see her in the Blue of Linfield again in the future.”