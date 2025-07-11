Northern Ireland international Keri Halliday joins Hearts from Linfield
The 20-year-old makes the move to the Edinburgh giants after scoring 53 goals in 85 appearances for Linfield in the Sports Direct Women’s Premiership.
The Ballymoney native has also starred on the international stage for Northern Ireland since making her debut, earning 13 caps in the process and finding the back of the net once for Tanya Oxtoby’s side.
Speaking to Hearts’ official website, manager Eva Olid said: "We’re really pleased to bring Keri in. She’s a direct, positive player who always looks to make things happen in the final third.
"She’s confident on the ball, not afraid to take on defenders, and has a real instinct for finding space in and around the box.
"Although she’s still young, she’s already shown she can handle the demands of senior football, and we believe our environment will really help her develop further.
"Keri fits the kind of profile we’re looking to invest in — players with ability, work rate, and the right attitude to grow with us."
Wishing her well at her new club, Linfield also stated in a statement on their Facebook page: “Everyone at the club would like to wish Keri every success for her future career and we hope to see her in the Blue of Linfield again in the future.”
Halliday will know some familiar faces within the Hearts ranks as fellow Northern Ireland internationals Lauren Wade and Joely Andrews are on the books at the Jambos.
