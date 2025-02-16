Northern Ireland international labelled 'Premier League player in the making' joins exclusive club including Chelsea star Cole Palmer after hat-trick of assists

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith has joined an exclusive club which includes Chelsea star Cole Palmer after registering a remarkable hat-trick of assists in Leyton Orient’s dramatic 3-2 League One triumph over Lincoln City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recently hailed as a “Premier League player in the making” by Orient boss Richie Wellens, former Linfield youngster Galbraith continued his sensational form on Saturday, setting up all three goals to help his side maintain their Championship promotion push.

The 23-year-old provided twice for Sonny Perkins in the first half before assisting Charlie Kelman’s injury time winner, bringing his goal contribution tally up to 10 in 27 league matches this term (five goals, five assists).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galbraith, who attracted interest from Championship side Swansea City during the recent window with Orient rejecting a £1million bid, became only the fifth player across the top-four tiers of English football to achieve the feat of three assists in one match this season.

He joins England international Palmer, Nottingham Forest star Anthony Elanga, Leeds United’s Junior Firpo and Barrow midfielder Elliot Newby.

Glengormley ace Galbraith transferred from Linfield to Manchester United in 2017 and made one senior appearance across six years on the books at Old Trafford, coming on as a late substitute during their 2019 Europa League clash against Astana.

He has racked up over 100 Football League appearances, including loan spells at Doncaster Rovers and Salford City, and made his senior Northern Ireland debut aged 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galbraith has since collected four caps, most recently starting in November’s 2-2 draw with Luxembourg as Michael O’Neill’s side finished top of their UEFA Nations League group.

Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith in FA Cup action against Manchester City's Jack Grealish. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Once described as “our little Iniesta or Xavi” by former international boss Ian Baraclough, Galbraith could be set for a big summer move after his impressive form.

“Ethan Galbraith was outstanding,” said Wellens after Galbraith scored in Tuesday’s win over Mansfield Town. “He is a Premier League player in the making and younger players who watch him can see how strong he is in his running.

"He’s unbelievable and he’s brilliant. We’ve got loads of young players that should be watching him and going ‘he’s intense there, he’s always running, he’s always at it’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Galbraith isn’t the only Northern Ireland-born talent currently impressing at Orient with Jamie Donley starring in their recent FA Cup showdown against Manchester City.

The 20-year-old Tottenham Hotspur loanee was born in Antrim to a Northern Irish father and English mother and represented Northern Ireland’s U19s on two occasions, but has most recently turned out for England U19s.

“Going forward Championship will be minimum for him,” said Wellens on Donley. “Unless we’re in the Championship, there’s no way we get him back next year.

“The plan for Jamie was one of two things. He comes to us, develops, grows into a man and then goes back to Tottenham and maybe gets into their first team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If not, then he goes to the Championship, so there is a clear development plan for him going forward.

“Spurs have been great with us, loaned us one of their best young players and we think we’ve developed him really well over the last six months.