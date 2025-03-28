Northern Ireland international makes Canadian transfer after previous spells at Reading and Bristol City

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland international goalkeeper Jackie Burns has joined Canadian outfit Calgary Wild ahead of the inaugural Northern Super League campaign which is set to get underway next month.

Cookstown native Burns, who also previously spent time in the Irish League with Mid-Ulster Ladies and Glentoran, has played over 50 times for her country, including at the 2022 European Championships – Northern Ireland’s first-ever appearance at a major tournament.

Burns was forced out of action through an Achilles injury suffered in April 2023 and was recalled to the international squad last April, marking her return by keeping a clean sheet against Malta, and also started in both of their recent UEFA Nations League fixtures.

The 28-year-old has enjoyed spells in Iceland and Sweden and now will link up with newly-formed Calgary Wild ahead of the launch of Canada’s top-flight professional league, which was co-founded by former international star Diana Matheson.

President of the Irish Football Association Conrad Kirkwood and Northern Ireland manager Tanya Oxtoby presents Jackie Burns with a shirt to celebrate reaching her 50th international cap. (Photo by William Cherry/Presseye)

Burns’ Calgary are one of six teams set to take part in the first season alongside Halifax Tides FC, Montreal Roses FC, AFC Toronto, Ottawa Rapid FC and Vancouver Rise FC.

They are scheduled to play their home matches at the 35,000 capacity McMahon Stadium and will be coached by Lydia Bedford, who was previously assistant at Arsenal.

Announcing Burns’ arrival on social media, Calgary Wild said: “WELCOME JACKIE BURNS TO WILD FC! The luck of the Irish is coming to Calgary!

"With 50 national team caps and experience in the Women’s Super League and Sweden, she’s ready to make an impact in Calgary. Fun fact: Jackie set the SAC record for shutouts in a season!”

Bristol City, who Burns joined after Reading’s demotion to the Southern Region Women's Football League, confirmed that she will depart the club after this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United.

“Jackie Burns will depart Bristol City on a permanent basis following this weekend’s match with Sheffield United (Sunday, March 30th),” they said in a statement on their website. “The Northern Irish goalkeeper leaves for Canadian side Calgary Wild FC in the Northern Super League.

“The club wishes Jackie all the best for the future.”