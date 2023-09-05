Northern Ireland international makes move to League Two side Colchester United

Watch more videos on Shots!

The 28-year-old made his senior international debut in March’s 3-0 UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying victory over San Marino and was an unused substitute in the following match against Finland at Windsor Park.

McGeehan, who spent time in Chelsea’s academy before going on to play for the likes of Luton Town, Barnsley and Portsmouth, scored seven goals in 54 league appearances for Oostende and had been a free agent since leaving earlier this summer.

"England has been difficult to get back into,” he said. "You go away and you're sort of forgotten about a little bit, which I find quite funny, because I've been playing in a top league.

Cameron McGeehan during training at The Dub in Belfast ahead of N Ireland’s UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifier fixtures against San Marino and Finland. PIC: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

"I've had some really good discussions with Dmitri (Halajko, Sporting Director) and it's the perfect place to come and put my stamp down again in England.

"I know Dmitri quite well from my time at Norwich.

"He was speaking to me a lot during the window about potentially coming down.

"It worked out in the end that we managed to get everything organised and sorted and it's good to be here."

McGeehan has experience of playing against Champions League opposition, scoring in a 3-0 victory over Club Brugge last season, and looked back fondly on his time in Belgium.

"I did three years in Belgium and it was a great experience,” he added. "There are some really big clubs and you're playing against Champions League teams.

"The language, different culture; it was something that I really enjoyed.

"My wife moved over with me as well and we lived in Bruges, which is quite a cool place.

"I just wanted to do something different and it was really enjoyable.

"There were some different paths from there to maybe go to a different foreign club but I just felt like it was the right time to come back to England."